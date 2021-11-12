Taking Bold Action At Home Means Coming Together For Our Planet.

‘Together for our world,’ says Kazakhstan Prime Minister Askar Mamin. These four phrases started popping up everywhere I looked in Glasgow, from banners to backdrops to social media. Humanity has never faced a more existential threat to the planet we call home than climate change. We’ve never had such a strong desire to work together toward a single objective.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying economic issues, the global community’s persistent commitment to working together for our planet is comforting.

For far too long, the concerns posed by climate change were dismissed as a “future problem” that would be addressed by future generations. This isn’t the case anymore. The effects of climate change are being felt viscerally all over the world, from small island states to vast landlocked countries like Kazakhstan.

Global forums like the United Nations Conference of the Parties are critical for bringing countries together and debating historic agreements like the 2015 Paris Agreement. They’re also crucial for agreeing on concrete goals and holding each other accountable for meeting those goals. Coming together for the planet, however, ultimately entails every government taking decisive action domestically where they have the legislative capacity to effect immediate change.

We are integrating green technology into every area of Kazakhstan’s economy, and we are doing it with every policy tool at our disposal. We’ve been singled out in the past for being a net producer and exporter of hydrocarbons, which is understandable. We are aware of this deficiency and are making significant improvements to address it.

During my recent visit to Glasgow, I presented our updated Nationally Determined Contribution, under which we aim to increase the volume of renewable energy produced fivefold by 2030, expand national carbon absorption capacity by planting more than 2 billion trees, and reduce the share of energy generated from coal by 30%. All of these initiatives complement our New Environmental Code, which will strengthen our ability to address future climate-related concerns.

As a result, we will have unconditionally cut greenhouse gas emissions by 15% by 2030 – in line with the Paris Agreement – and Kazakhstan will be totally carbon neutral by 2060, according to our objectives. To do so, we’re putting in place a set of targeted interventions centered on sustainable land and water usage, electrification, energy efficiency, and large-scale deployment of environmentally friendly energy sources. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.