Take Over With This Amazing Hack To Get the Perfect French Manicure Every Time.

During the epidemic, at-home beauty treatments and DIY nail attempts skyrocketed, but that doesn’t imply they became any simpler.

Anyone who has ever attempted a French manicure knows how difficult it is to achieve that beautiful rounded white line at the end. The original style is still popular, and current variations feature colored tips, so many people are flocking to salons to get the appearance right.

TikTok, on the other hand, has just exposed us to another another life-saving technique.

To produce the perfect tips, beauty enthusiasts use a silicone stamp tool that can be found for a low price online. The stamp is made of bouncy silicone and has a secure back.

Simply paint your favorite color over the silicone and dip the end of your nail into it to create a flawless French manicure tip.

On July 13, nail artist Sara Cady posted a video of herself trying out the hack to her TikTok account @glamourphile, and the hack went viral. The video has already received over 12 million views.

“I’m still stunned that my video has been viewed by over 12 million people. She told Good Morning America, “I simply shared it because I felt it would be a nice hack for novices and at-home users.”

Cady popularized the stunt, however she credited tiny TikTok user @lee beauty studio as her inspiration in a remark, describing her as “the artist i’ve seen do this.”

@glamourphile#frenchtip #jeffreybezos #frenchtipnails #stamping #nailstamping #nailtutorial #nailstutorial #frenchnailtutorial #frenchnailtutorial #frenchnailtutorial #frenchnailtutorial #frenchnailtutorial # I’m Bo Burnham, and I’m a writer.

A silicone sponge is a simple substitute for the silicon stamp, which any cosmetics fanatic from 2016 will most likely have on hand. The silicone beauty blender was temporarily popular in the beauty world, but it quickly faded from favor in favor of normal blenders.

They now have a whole new purpose: as a silicone stamp substitute. TikTok users have been piling polish onto the sponge in the same way they have been layering polish onto the stamp before dipping the nail at the end. The outcomes are the same.

Alternatively, TikTok user @thehangedit advises making a similar effect with a basic foundation sponge wrapped in saran wrap. This is a condensed version of the information.