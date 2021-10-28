Take our newspaper poll to express your thoughts on today’s budget.

The Chancellor announced an autumn Budget aimed at getting the economy back on track.

Rishi Sunak outlined plans for the “post-Covid” future, promising “a new age of optimism” in his second Budget of the year, with the goal of repairing the harm caused by the pandemic.

The Conservative Chancellor also released a three-year Spending Review, which sets budgets for Whitehall departments totaling £150 billion over the length of current Parliament.

In the budget, £2 million is set out for a new Beatles attraction on the Liverpool waterfront.

The escalating cost of living problem is wreaking havoc on hard-pressed Britons, with rising energy costs, Universal Credit cuts, the end of vacation, and the evictions ban putting strain on household finances.

All of this appears to be eclipsing Mr Sunak’s announcements aimed at relieving the burden on suffering families.

