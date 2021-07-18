Take our ECHO poll on Boris Johnson’s no-self-isolation decision today.

Despite being contacted by NHS Test and Trace on the discovery that Health Secretary Sajid Javid possessed Covid-19, the Prime Minister and the Chancellor will not isolate themselves.

The revelation that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak evaded the quarantine requirement is expected to enrage thousands of people who have been compelled to skip work due to the NHS Covid app’s “pinging.”

Mr Javid has been in communication with the Prime Minister and the Chancellor, according to reports.

“They will only be undertaking vital government activity during this period,” a representative for No 10 said.

Businesses have pushed for the app to be redesigned and made less sensitive, citing concerns that they will be unable to operate properly due to staff shortages.