Take our bingo lingo quiz and you’ll get an unique £100 promo coupon.

If you enjoy bingo, our most recent quiz will be just up your alley, as it is all about bingo lingo!

For each number chosen from the machine, bingo callers are recognized for their comedic rhyming slang.

As part of our latest healthgames.co.uk bingo campaign, we’re putting our readers to the test with an extra special Bingo Lingo Lucky 7 Quiz, and giving them an unique bonus promo coupon worth up to £100 just for taking part.

On the Health Games site, gamers will find more than 20 fantastic new virtual bingo rooms in a variety of styles, with some offering rewards of up to £1000.

In addition to bingo, Health Games has over 600 online games and slots to select from, with jackpots that keep becoming greater and bigger.

The terms and conditions of Reach Plc can be found here. If the voucher is not used, Reach Plc is not liable. BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply to those aged 18 and up. The minimum amount is £10, and the promotional code is BINGONUTS. The amount of Bingo Bonus [GB] credited to your GB bankroll will be 100% of your deposit amount, up to a maximum of £10. BB WR: x4 BB WR: x4 BB WR: x The balance of your UK deposit is available for withdrawal at any time. We reserve the right to refuse bonuses based on unethical behavior. Only players from the United Kingdom are permitted to participate. Offer valid from September 1st to January 30th, 2019.