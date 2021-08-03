Take a tour of the new Wirral Metropolitan College campus.

In September, a new campus dedicated to professional training in accounting, business, and management will open in Birkenhead.

Wirral Met College’s new Hamilton Campus has something for everyone, including the opportunity to earn while you learn with an apprenticeship, whether you are a school leaver wishing to take the next educational step or an adult seeking a career change.

Hamilton Campus, located on the corner of Hamilton Square, offers state-of-the-art learning and business facilities to students interested in a variety of professional career paths, such as accounting, human resource management, leadership, and business management and development qualifications ranging from level one to university level.

The new campus joins Wirral Met’s four other campuses: Twelve Quays, Oval Campus, Wirral Waters, and Conway Park, and is just a three-minute walk from Hamilton Square train station.

The campus, formerly known as the Treasury Building, has been rebuilt to provide training in important professional skills sought after by companies.

The importance of the campus for students, companies, and the local economy was emphasised by Sue Higginson, principal and CEO of Wirral Met.

“Wirral Met College has been supporting the Wirral community for over 165 years, and our ambitious plans have reshaped our estate to focus on the important industries that will guarantee we are instrumental in helping the economy rebuild via the development of skills,” she said.

“I am very pleased that our Hamilton Campus for leadership and professional studies is located in Hamilton Square in Birkenhead, as it reflects the professional services that it has traditionally provided.”

Accounting classes for students who have graduated from high school

AAT accounting courses at Wirral Met provide practical, real-world skills that can lead to a variety of employment opportunities as well as the possibility to earn an internationally recognized professional certificate.

Sophie Keenan has progressed onto a level four apprenticeship in accounting after securing an apprenticeship as a financial assistant by studying for an AAT advanced diploma at Wirral Met.

"Wirral Met has provided me insight into a terrific career, and my employment chances have significantly increased," Sophie remarked. I would recommend Wirral Met to others since the instruction has been outstanding and it has been a very enjoyable experience."