Take a strange yet fascinating tour of Liverpool’s top toilets.

The ideal Liverpool bar crawl – via the bathrooms – has been documented on Instagram.

While drink specials, delectable cuisine, live music, or a vibrant ambiance may be used to determine which is the best place to visit in town,

LoosOfLiverpool collects precisely what its name implies: some of the most intriguing and lavishly designed bathrooms in and near city center venues.

Indeed, they are so beautiful that they may be worth a visit in and of themselves, serving as a tour guide to Liverpool’s actual hidden gems.

It’s not every day that you’re happy to spend the remainder of the night in the gents or ladies.

However, with their magnificent decor and, of course, the opportunity for that perfect bathroom selfie, various spots across the city core make that feeling a reality.

So, here are some of the best contenders for the crème de la crème toilet title, all of which are definitely worth a special trip to spend a penny on.

The Watering Can is open seven days a week and serves breakfast and lunch, with items ranging from sundried tomatoes and roasted almonds to Spring risotto and seafood linguine.

The glass-fronted restaurant, which is set amid 12 acres of Victorian parkland, allows customers to enjoy views of Greenbank Park and overlooks a lovely walled garden.

However, because to their toilets, the vistas are just as breathtaking inside as they are outdoors. The tiles, sink, and mirror work in perfect harmony.

It’s a Pinterest lover’s dream, in a nutshell.

It would be difficult to find anything missing from PINS, which is located on Duke Street.

Bowling, American pool, shuffleboard, table tennis, karaoke, a rooftop bar, and PINStagram-worthy bathrooms are all available at the social club.

The light pink color palette, combined with the colorful flowers on the wall, creates the ideal backdrop.

Barbie would be these if she were a toilet.

On Colquitt Street, the arcade bar is a place full of childhood memories. Visitors can sip game-themed cocktails or craft beers while button mashing their way to victory in a classic game of Guitar Hero or.