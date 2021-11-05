Take a peek at the proposed statue of Brian Epstein, the “fifth Beatle.”

A first glimpse at a proposed statue of Beatles manager Brian Epstein was released ahead of an application to have it erected in Liverpool’s city center.

It will be the city’s first statue of an LGBTQ+ figure if it is approved.

The application is being made on the 60th anniversary of Epstein’s disastrous short trip from the NEMS Record Store in Whitechapel to the Cavern Club in Mathew Street to witness The Beatles perform at a noon gig.

Epstein took over as the group’s manager soon after, polished their image, and helped catapult them to worldwide stardom.

It is recommended that the Epstein statue be placed near where the NEMS record store previously stood, on the corner with Whitechapel.

It was sculpted by sculptor Andy Edwards, who is also responsible for the Fab Four statue on Liverpool’s Pier Head, which features John, Paul, George, and Ringo. He also co-sculpted the statue of Cilla Black in Mathew Street and sculpted Bob Marley on Jamaica Street.

Castle Foundry of Liverpool will cast the Epstein Statue, which will stand 1.94m tall and be made of bronze. It is expected to be unveiled in early 2022 if it is authorized.

“The design, assuming I’m not giving anything away, is meant to be in the same manner as our Beatles monuments and corresponds to them not only in the walking position, but it maps the short journey Brian would take from his NEMS office to The Cavern, or maybe to meet his boys on the waterfront,” Andy Edwards said.

The Brian Epstein Legacy Project has been leading the campaign for the statue for the past five years, with the support of a successful public crowdfunding effort and money from Bill Heckle at The Cavern as well as the Liverpool BID Company.

“The Epstein family has backed us from the beginning, and I’m confident we’ll be able to repay that confidence by confirming that Brian will ultimately be justly honored in his hometown with a great statue by renowned sculptor Andy Edwards,” said Tom Calderbank, who is leading the project.

“This will be a fantastic addition to Liverpool’s Beatle monument path and overall cultural offerings.”

