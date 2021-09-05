Take a look inside Tess Daly’s £1.6 million penthouse, where she spent the summer on Strictly Come Dancing.

Take a look inside one of the most beautiful, which was home to Strictly Come Dancing star Tess Daly this summer.

Skyfall, one of the most opulent and named after a James Bond film, is located at the top of Falmouth’s newest building, The Liner.

Tess recently visited the two-story penthouse with her husband Vernon Kay and their children, and she documented their visit on Instagram.

They took use of the area by going for walks around Swanpool Beach and on a boat journey via the Helford Passage.

The Liner, a complex of 50-plus residential and vacation flats built like the curved bow of a ship, replaces the area left behind by the Falmouth Beach Hotel after it burned down in 2012. It offers some beautiful seaside views.

It’s also in a great location, only a few minutes’ walk from Gyllyngvase Beach, Queen Mary Gardens, and the always-bustling Gylly Beach Café.

The views from the penthouse’s lofty position are exceptionally magnificent.

As shown in one of Tess’s Instagram images, a large balcony wraps around the apartment’s floor to ceiling windows, affording panoramic panoramas of the coastline.

Sun loungers and sofa chairs, as well as a dining table and chairs for sunset dinners, are perfectly positioned to maximize the sunshine, and the kind of backdrop that, as Tess demonstrated, calls for a spot of posing.

The balcony is composed of glass, which maximizes the views, so guests will need a head for heights.

If Tess and her family have inspired you, you may book your own holiday on Beach Retreats, however just a few dates are still available.

According to a recent search on their website, a three-night stay in November 2021 will cost approximately £1,308.

There are days available in September 2022 if you plan ahead, and a weekend getaway may cost roughly £3,000 at that time of year.

If you want to book during the school holidays, it’s best to contact the Beach Retreats team for further information about availability.

Tess Daly’s temporary holiday home, an idyllic seaside dream with muted colors and an open living space reminiscent of what you might see in a Hollywood star Malibu property, is also featured on their website.

As you’d expect from someone like them. “The summary has come to an end.”