Take a look inside some of Merseyside’s most eccentric homes.

Merseyside is home to numerous interesting homes, ranging from mansions inspired by TV series to a magnificent art-deco style round house.

Some of these unique houses have become local monuments in their own right, and locals are sure to recognize them.

We take a look back at some of our favorite odd homes, as well as some new ones, in this gallery.

Grange Hill, West Kirby, Grand Designs house

A couple transformed their 1960s bungalow into a modern family house, but the bold wooden box didn’t sit well with the neighbors at first.

In 2016, Rosie and Stuart Treasurer of West Kirby featured on Grand Designs to remodel their house on Grange Hill on a small budget.

The couple had £150,000 – plus a £25,000 contingency – to demolish and rebuild their bungalow into a modern, wood-clad home with an additional level.

However, local criticism to the alteration was emphasized in the Channel 4 show, with one neighbor saying he “hated” the design and another saying it looked like a “office block.”

The pair had envisioned a sleek industrial decor, drawing influence from the Byron Burger ONE branch in Liverpool.

They were filmed touring the branch in order to acquire decorating ideas for their new home.

The flat roof of the wooden-clad building also has an uncommon characteristic, with plants and grass covering a portion of it.

It surely stands out amid Grange Hill’s other, more typical neighboring residences.

Oxton Village, Wirral – Art House

You might not realize how strange this property is from the outside, unlike some of the other unusual properties on this list.

When Wirral artist Ron Gittins died in September 2019, his family hadn’t been inside the residence in years.

Pat Williams, Ron’s sister, was taken aback when she entered his ground-floor flat in Oxton Village for the first time in years.

The building conceals a unique collection of chambers with vibrant murals, Egyptian hieroglyphics, undersea sceneries, and portraits of ancient leaders adorning the walls, ceilings, and even the flooring.

And if that wasn't weird enough,