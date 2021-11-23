Take a look behind the scenes at Stacey Solomon’s restoration of the Pickle home.

Stacey Solomon’s almost five million Instagram followers have yet to witness some of the modifications she has made to her home, despite the fact that she shares a lot of her life with them.

Stacey and her family, which includes fiancé Joe Swash and their children, moved into Pickle Cottage in March and have been renovating it ever since.

Several glimpses of her latest home addition have recently been shared on social media, with the star installing a gym at the cottage, in one of their numerous outhouses.

Stacey Solomon gives us a behind-the-scenes look at how she’s transforming her cottage.

GarageStyleLtd was chosen by Stacey and Joe to install the flooring in the new gym, and the firm posted photos of the finished room to their Instagram feed to highlight the transformation.

The gym has a slick grey floor with the words Pickles Gym etched on it.

As he was videoed holding Rex, Joe was overjoyed with the completed product, saying, “It’s got a wonderful little border around the edge.” It’s completed by the name, which is lovely. Pickles gym is right there for you. It’s just a matter of getting in there and using it.

“Wow, the garage is incredible.” There are no more excuses; I’m going to get in shape.” The modification is just one of many that the couple has made to the house.

Stacey shared the progress of them designing an all-pink floral nursery for the newest addition to the family, baby Rose, when they were ready for her arrival.

Last month, Stacey gave birth to her daughter Rose at home on her birthday.

She’s also previously shared updates from the property’s pool, which The Pool Guy is safe proofing and cleaning.

The actress also revealed how she turned her oldest two sons’ bedrooms, Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, into amazing teenage hangout quarters complete with a kitchenette.

The former X Factor contestant is quickly establishing herself as a home repair guru, earning herself a slot on BBC’s Sort Your Life Out.