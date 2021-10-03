Take a look back at the Giants’ historic final trip to Liverpool.

We’re looking back at the best moments three years after the Giants won our hearts for the last time.

From October 4 to 7, Liverpool’s Dream, the Royal de Luxe Giants’ third and last tour, left our city with memories we’ll be telling our grandkids for years to come.

The Royal de Luxe Giants have a long and illustrious history in Liverpool, from their initial appearance in 2012, which enthralled the city, to their sad farewell in 2018, which brought tears to our eyes.

The Giants came into Liverpool, never understanding the impact they would have on its people, from the young girl in a green dress and her feisty black dog to her shipwrecked uncle and fun-loving brother.

The Royal de Luxe Giants were so popular in Liverpool that its creator, Jean-Luc Courcoult, was given the city’s highest municipal honor, the Freedom of the City.

More than a million people flooded the streets of Liverpool and the Wirral three years ago to welcome back the Giants, who had captured their hearts years earlier.

The Giants and their Lilliputians celebrated Liverpool’s Dream on their third and final visit to the city, traveling 21 miles to reunite the Big Giant, Little Boy Giant, and Xolo the dog.

The visit was both exciting and sad; excited to see what the visit would bring, especially the never-before-seen Little Boy Giant, but also knowing they would not return.

Thankfully, we all got one last (surprise) look at the Little Girl Giant, who had started the story years previously.

We’ve looked back at the most memorable moments of Liverpool’s Dream three years after the Giants’ final visit. Take a look at our photo collection above to relive all of the unforgettable moments.