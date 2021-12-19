Take a look at TJ Hughes in its heyday.

TJ Hughes has been a fixture on London Road for nearly a century.

The famed department store first opened its doors in a smaller building adjacent in 1912, and in 1925, it relocated to its current position on London Road.

This week, plans were submitted to transform Audley House, the current location of TJ Hughes on London Road, into a 266-unit residential development.

The suggestions come as demolition work on the former Hughes House, which will be converted into nearly 250 apartments, begins next door.

Following the announcement this week, we decided to take a look back at TJ Hughes’ history and how it appeared in its heyday.

The company first opened in a different location on London Road in 1912, with five store assistants.

Within 20 years, the company had expanded to become one of the city’s largest department stores, employing over 400 people.

The hard work and vision of the company’s founder, Thomas J Hughes, were vital in its success.

Thomas J Hughes’ mental health appears to have deteriorated around 1933, more than 20 years after opening his first business, with some conjecture that it was exacerbated by the stress of overwork.

The Washington Newsday reported on April 14 of that year that Thomas J Hughes had committed suicide aboard a vessel bound for Belfast.

T J Hughes’ name lived on after his death, and the department store became renowned as one of the best and most popular discount shops in the city.

Customers queued outside the London Road store on Christmas Eve morning, 1992, as they awaited it to open, according to photos from our archives.

TJ Hughes has 57 locations across the UK by 2011. However, the company went into administration in the same year, and the workforce was reduced to just six people.

Since the company was acquired by new owners in 2011, the six stores in Liverpool, Eastbourne, Glasgow, Newcastle upon Tyne, Sheffield, and Widnes have continued to trade under the T J Hughes brand.

The plans to turn the London Road department store into a residential complex were submitted this week but have not yet been approved. “The summary has come to an end.”