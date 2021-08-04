Take a look at the new light path coming to Southport this holiday season.

Allow light to shine!

Prepare to be astonished this Christmas when Stockport’s evening sky are lit up by a new beautiful winter trail.

It will be the first time that Luminate Southport visits Victoria Park, and it promises to be a glittering delight.

As you go through the enthralling 1.2-kilometer route that winds its way around the seashore park, you’ll be able to stand under a light waterfall, pass through illuminated tunnels, and see larger-than-life illuminations.

Make a wish beneath the enchanting magic tree, look for the glowing fairies, and be amazed by a 3D light show set to music.

“We cant wait to bring our lighted light trail to Southport for the first time,” said Daniel Maycock, one of the event’s organizers. “Victoria Park is a local favorite and we are looking forward to lighting it up this holiday period.

“The event is unique to the area, and we anticipate that most people will have never seen anything like it before – and we can’t wait to open!”

A first for the town of Southport.

The wonderful family route is set to ambient music and is a feast for the senses. Because the event will take place totally outside, it is recommended that you dress warmly because it may be cold and perhaps wet.

Prepare to be wowed from the moment you enter the park, and don’t forget to upload plenty of selfies to be projected in the conclusion.

The light trail has previously been conducted at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate and at Margam Park in South Wales, where it was a sell-out.

It will be held at a variety of UK venues following its success, including Walton Hall and Gardens in Warrington.

So if you want to get a prime-time seat, don’t wait too long to buy tickets. They have a tendency to sell out quickly!

There are plenty of surprises in store.

While it is a winter event, there will be no traditional holiday decorations or a Santa Claus for the children, but there will be plenty of family fun, interactive aspects, and magnificent wow moments along the route. From stunning light installations to the words “Summary concludes.”