Take a look at the Littlewoods Building at its prime, which was more than 70 years ago.

For years, the Littlewoods building has been a fixture in Liverpool life.

Long the site of thousands of jobs, the structure has fallen into disrepair in recent years, and its future has been jeopardized by a fire in 2019.

The structure is now mostly empty, though fresh ideas could see it repurposed into a film and television centre in the near future.

It’s hard to realize the building was once the headquarters of one of Britain’s largest corporations, and that the Football Pools provided work for people all throughout the city.

The Littlewoods Building, however, was a vital part of Liverpool’s economy when it was first constructed on Edge Lane.

The building’s massive layout and unusual Art Deco form made it an instant landmark in the city when it was completed in 1938 to serve as Littlewoods’ headquarters.

Jobs at the company were in high demand at the time.

Littlewoods’ owners, John and Cecil Moores, built a reputation for actually caring for their employees, ensuring that they were given the best wage in Liverpool and organizing big employee outings to coastal resorts.

It wasn’t long before its massive industrial floors were used to a completely new purpose.

When World War II broke out in 1939, the government ordered that the building be repurposed to aid the British military effort, with Halifax Bombers and barrage balloons among the materials built there.

Workers in the government’s postal censorship department sifted through mail for anything deemed a danger to Britain’s war effort in the offices above the plant.

Following the war, the structure was once again used as the hub of the Littlewoods operation.

Employees working on the renowned Football Pools sorted through massive volumes of mail across a large floor to keep the operation going.

Desks teeming with workers running the massive company, which at one point made Littlewoods the largest family-owned firm in Britain, can be seen in photos from the time.

The Littlewoods Facility’s use would later dwindle due to automation and a shift in the company’s structure, with the building being totally empty by 2003.

It has mainly remained unchanged since then, and was even threatened with demolition.

Parts of the city were destroyed by a fire in 2019. “The summary has come to an end.”