Taiwan will not rely solely on the United States to defend it. If China invades, it will have to help itself.

Taiwan’s defense minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng, told the Associated Press that the island must be able to defend itself against possible Chinese incursions and not rely on the US for security.

“The country must rely on itself, and if any allies or other groups can support us, we’re pleased to have it,” Chiu said Thursday. “However, we cannot entirely rely on it.”

Tensions between China and Taiwan have risen further, with Chiu describing the situation as “serious” for the first time in 40 years, as China sends a record-breaking number of fighter jets toward international airspace around the island and intensifies a military harassment operation. At this rate, China will have “complete” capacity to attack the island by 2025, according to Chiu.

The United States currently has a policy of “strategic ambiguity” with Taiwan, indicating that it will not defend the island. However, President Joe Biden stated last week that the US was committed to defending the island if China attacked it.

Tsai Ing-wen, the president of Taiwan, told CNN on Thursday that she is convinced that the United States will assist in defending the island if China attacks.

“Given our long-term connection with the United States, as well as the support of the American people and Congress,” Tsai stated.

As tensions rise, China opposes military exercises between Taiwan and the United States.

“If the United States persists in its delusory belief that Taiwan can be used to constrain China…China will decisively resist and fight back,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said.

Despite the fact that Taiwan has been self-governed since it separated from the communist-ruled mainland in 1949 following a long civil war, China claims it as part of its sovereign territory.

Tsai also stated that a small number of US troops are stationed on the island to assist in the training of their Taiwanese counterparts.

Despite the fact that the United States does not have a formal diplomatic connection with Taiwan’s government, it has significant unofficial relationships. The United States increased military shipments to Taiwan under the Trump administration.

China's Foreign Ministry has spoken out against troop confirmation, stating that it is "firmly opposed to any type of."