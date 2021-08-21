Taiwan escalates its dispute with Beijing over Afghanistan: ‘China aspires to be like the Taliban.’

In the midst of continuous tensions with Beijing, Taiwan emphasized its readiness to defend itself on Saturday, increasing a verbal battle over Afghanistan and stating that “China dreams of emulating the Taliban.”

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu commended the United States for defending Taiwanese democracy and freedom against communism, authoritarianism, and crimes against humanity in a tweet.

On Monday, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper warned Taiwan against relying on the United States as an ally, predicting that Taiwan will face a situation similar to that which has developed in Afghanistan.

The publication described how the withdrawal of US soldiers from Afghanistan prompted the Taliban to quickly seize control of the country, calling it “a major blow to the US credibility and reliability.”

“In Asia, Taiwan is the region that most relies on US protection, and the island’s Democratic Progressive Party authorities have forced Taiwan to continue along this anomalous path,” the publication claimed.

It pondered Taiwan’s future fate in light of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, asking, “Is this some kind of omen of Taiwan’s future fate?”

Thank you for upholding the people of #Taiwan’s wishes and best interests. Democracy and freedom from communism, authoritarianism, and crimes against humanity are among them. #China aspires to be like the #Taliban, but let me be clear: we have the will and resources to defend ourselves. JW https://t.co/p71Mru2RLl

August 21, 2021 — Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) (@MOFA Taiwan)

It also gave some examples of what happens when the US pulls its forces out and evacuates its residents. The fall of Saigon in 1975 marked the end of the Vietnam War, and the United States “abandoned its allies, the Kurds,” when it left northern Syria in 2019.

“Some historians also point out that forsaking allies to defend U.S. interests is an inherent weakness in the United States that dates back to the country’s founding,” the piece continued.

“We can always hope for the best, but we are not expecting China to ease its aggression,” Chiu Chui-cheng, deputy minister of the Mainland Affairs Council in Taipei, said recently. This is a condensed version of the information.