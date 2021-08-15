T-Mobile USA is looking into online reports of a data breach affecting over 100 million people.

T-Mobile USA has confirmed that it is investigating accusations made in an internet forum that personal data affecting more than 100 million subscribers is for sale.

The vendor told Vice that the data was stolen from T-Mobile servers, despite the fact that the forum post promoting the data for sale doesn’t specify where it came from.

The haul is said to contain information such as people’s names, residences, and phone numbers. Vice claims to have seen samples of the data and can vouch for its accuracy.

The seller is selling a chunk of the data, which includes 30 million social security numbers and driver’s licenses, for six bitcoin (£202,943) and the remainder privately.

“We are aware of statements made in an underground forum and have been actively researching their validity,” T-Mobile told Vice. At this point, we don’t have any other information to share.”