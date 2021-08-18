T-cyber-attack Mobile’s puts the lives of 40 million consumers in jeopardy.

T-Mobile has revealed that data from roughly 40 million users was taken as a result of a cyber attack.

Social security numbers were among the information exposed, according to a corporate representative.

When rumors arose earlier this week about information for sale on a hacking forum, the corporation stated that some customers had been victims of a data breach.

“Importantly, no phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords, or financial information were compromised in any of these files of customers or prospective customers,” a T-Mobile spokeswoman stated in a statement.

While T-Mobile claims that just 40 million users are affected, the hackers believe that the number of persons whose personal data they now have is closer to 100 million.

T-Mobile announced on Wednesday that it had reset the PIN codes of all of the compromised prepaid accounts and advised its customers to do the same.

In light of the compromise, anybody with a T-Mobile account has been recommended to change their passwords and reset their accounts.

“We have no indication that the data contained in the stolen files includes any customer financial information, credit card information, debit or other payment information,” a T-Mobile representative stated.

“We take the security of our consumers extremely seriously, and we will continue to work around the clock on this forensic investigation to ensure that we are protecting our customers in the aftermath of this malicious attack.”

Following the hack, T-Mobile promises to offer all affected customers a free two-year McAfee identification protection service.

T-Mobile and the hackers have both denied that banking information has been compromised.