T-CEO Mobile’s claims there is “no ongoing risk” to customer data as a result of the August data breach.

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said in a written statement on Friday that the data breach that occurred earlier this month poses “no ongoing danger” to customers.

T-Mobile has alerted nearly all of the customers affected, and Sievert has released a statement describing what the business knows about the Aug. 17 incident and what cyber security measures it will take moving forward.

“We are satisfied that this compromise poses no ongoing threat to customer data,” Sievert wrote. The company learned “how this bad actor illegally got admission to our servers” during the inquiry, and “we have closed those access points.”

T-Mobile said it couldn’t say much about the investigation because it’s still ongoing, but that it’s “actively collaborating with law enforcement.”

T-Mobile claims to have alerted virtually all of the millions of customers whose personal information was taken and expresses its “sincere regret” for the incident.

“We didn’t live up to the expectations we set for ourselves to secure our customers,” Sievert said, adding that the corporation puts in a lot of effort to keep ahead of criminal hackers. One of the most difficult aspects of this tragedy is knowing that we failed to avoid this exposure.”

The business said earlier this month that a recent data breach exposed the names, Social Security numbers, and information from driver’s licenses or other forms of identity of slightly over 40 million customers who registered for T-Mobile credit. The same data appears to be compromised for around 7.8 million existing T-Mobile customers who pay monthly for phone service.

Sievert’s comment comes after a report in the Wall Street Journal on Thursday in which John Binns, a 21-year-old American hacker based in Turkey, claimed responsibility for the attack and blamed T-insufficient Mobile’s security for allowing it to happen.

Binns told the Journal that in July, he identified an unencrypted router on the internet and used it to obtain access to servers at a T-Mobile data center near East Wenatchee, Washington, a few hours east of the company’s headquarters in Bellevue, Washington.

On Friday, Sievert made no direct reference to Binns, but did say that, "in.