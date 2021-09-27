Syria has threatened to expel US troops if they do not leave voluntarily.

Syria’s foreign minister said on Monday that if US forces do not leave voluntarily, he will drive them out.

Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, called the presence of Turkish and US forces in northern Syria illegitimate and a flagrant breach of international law.

Hundreds of US troops are stationed in eastern Syria, battling the Islamic State jihadist group alongside Kurdish-led fighters. Turkish troops are stationed in northern Syria, where Turkey has backed and sponsored Syrian opposition militants fighting President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Mekdad demanded that the troops leave Syria freely, threatening to expel them if they did not. He did not elaborate on how the Syrian government intended to do this.

“With the same commitment and determination with which we were able to eradicate terrorists from the majority of Syria, we will endeavor to end the occupation with the same resolve and determination, using all available methods under international law,” he stated.

Mekdad said Syria’s doors are open for refugees to return safely, accusing Western countries of profiting off Syrians’ agony while claiming to care about their well-being.

He also stated that Syrian military forces will continue to battle “terrorists”—the Syrian government’s catch-all term for its opponents—until the entire country was under government control again.

“No matter how much pressure, lies, and allegations are leveled against us, we will not succumb,” he declared.

Syria’s conflict began in 2011 as a result of Arab Spring uprisings and subsequently devolved into an insurgency and civil war after a ruthless military crackdown, resulting in one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. Last week, the UN human rights director announced that her office has documented the deaths of more than 350,200 individuals in the war over the last decade, including civilians and combatants, while recognizing that the true number of persons murdered in the conflict is very certainly much higher.

The war has also forced half of the country’s prewar population of 23 million people to flee the country, including 5 million refugees.

"We have made it clear that Syria's doors are wide open for the safe and voluntary return of all refugees to their country," Mekdad said, adding that the government was putting the necessary measures in place.