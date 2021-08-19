Syria claims Israel is attacking it because Iranian fuel is being shipped to Lebanon.

Hours after Lebanon’s Hezbollah said that it had obtained a shipment of Iranian petroleum for the beleaguered Mediterranean country, Syria warned that it was being attacked by Israel, which is attempting to disrupt supply chains among its three adversaries.

“At about 23:03 this evening, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with rockets from southeast of Beirut, targeting several areas in the neighborhood of Damascus and Homs,” the Syrian Ministry of Defense stated in a statement Thursday.

It went on to say, “The results of the aggression are now being assessed.”

The attack would be the second of its kind in less than two days, following claims of an Israeli air raid on a facility in the Quneitra region, which is adjacent to Israel’s occupied Golan Heights.

When contacted for comment on the latest attack, the Israel Defense Forces first said they were checking into the reports, then declined to respond due to protocol.

An IDF official said, “We don’t comment on reports in the foreign media.”

Earlier on Thursday, the official National News Agency of Lebanon said that Israeli airplanes had flown low over Beirut and Sidon, as well as other parts of Lebanon, which is suffering from a crippling financial crisis compounded by political stalemate.

Syria, which is grappling with profound economic problems and a decade-long civil conflict, has already provided Lebanon medical support as the two countries try to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, as Lebanon’s upheaval threatens to deplete the country’s gasoline supply, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah declared on Thursday that Iran, his group’s international backer, was sending a shipment of fuel to Lebanon in defiance of US sanctions.

During his talk commemorating the Islamic holiday of Ashoura, Nasrallah said, “This ship will be followed by another ship and other ships,” adding, “We gave priority on the first ship to diesel since it is a high priority and is linked to people’s lives.”

He also warned that any effort to derail the ship would be considered an attack on Lebanon, a veiled reference to Israel’s recent attacks on Iranian ships supplying Syria with fuel.

