Symptoms of the Omicron COVID Variant vs. Delta and Other Forms of the Virus

The symptoms of the new, highly modified COVID strain—now dubbed Omicron—are different from those of existing coronavirus strains, according to a South African specialist who was one of the first to warn health officials about it.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, as previously reported by The Washington Newsday, noted the various symptoms in patients who came into her Pretoria, South Africa, office.

Dr. Coetzee said she saw acute weariness and a rapid pulse rate in patients infected with the Omicron form, which was designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday.

The loss of taste and smell that has been linked to other COVID variations was not observed, according to the South African specialist who chairs the South African Medical Association.

On November 18, she reported the symptoms of the seven patients to health officials as presenting a “clinical picture that doesn’t fit Delta.”

“At that point, the symptoms were extremely similar to those of a typical viral infection.” We chose to test because we hadn’t observed COVID-19 in eight to ten weeks,” she told Reuters.

According to the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, the main symptoms of COVID include a high temperature, a new, persistent cough, and a loss or change in your sense of smell or taste.

Delta, which WHO has designated as a variation of concern, continues to account for the vast majority of COVID cases worldwide.

Delta’s symptoms aren’t all that different from those of other COVID variations, however individuals do seem to have more headaches. A runny nose was a prevalent symptom among Delta patients, whereas was uncommon among other versions.

Not only did the variant’s symptoms differ, but Dr. Coetzee also noted that the Omnicron infections she treated were milder than those caused by Delta variations.

“We had one really fascinating case, a six-year-old girl with a fever and a very high pulse rate, and I debated whether or not I should admit her.” But when I went back two days later, she was so much better,” Dr. Coetzee said of Omicron symptoms to The Telegraph.

“What we have to be concerned about right now is when.” This is a condensed version of the information.