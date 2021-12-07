Sylvia Matthews was killed by a man who had been released from prison after serving years for stalking her, according to police.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a guy who was just released from prison allegedly killed the woman he stalked for more than 20 years.

Sylvia Matthews’ neighbors contacted 911 at 7:30 a.m. Friday after hearing a loud boom in her Washington, D.C. home. According to WRC-TV, a local news station, someone smashed the windows of her SUV and attempted to break into the basement.

According to WBNS-TV, officers returned to the home later that day at 11:30 a.m. after getting another report. A neighbor informed them that Matthews was being kept hostage in the house when they arrived.

According to the station, officers discovered Matthews unconscious and suffering from a major head injury. She died on Saturday as a result of her injuries.

According to the TV station, police detained 66-year-old Michael Garrett, who was at the home when they arrived, in connection with the death.

According to the TV station, Garrett allegedly informed police that he had just arrived five minutes before and that Matthews had contacted him to come over because there had been a burglary.

According to WBNS, police received a report about 8:45 a.m. Officers discovered he was on the phone with the victim during the second call. They attempted to persuade him to leave Matthews alone, but he is said to have refused.

In January 1999, Garrett was charged with stalking and breaking into her home. According to WBNS, he spent more than 20 years in prison after his arrest.

According to WRC-TV, her family believes they met while Matthews was working as a pharmacist at the Old Lorton Reformatory’s pharmacy and Garrett was a prisoner. They claimed they were unfamiliar with him but had heard of him.

When Matthews was seated in her home the day before the previous arrest, she apparently heard glass breaking. Garrett was allegedly climbing through her bathroom window as she went to investigate the sound. According to the TV station, he then allegedly chased her out of the house before being arrested.

According to the station, a judge allowed him to be released in January 2021 after his lawyer argued that he had been rehabilitated and was no longer a threat to society.

Matthews’ residence has been visited by police multiple times after his release. He was purportedly seen on surveillance video from October. This is a condensed version of the information.