Swinney: The Scottish Government would not compensate Manchester for the travel ban.

After a travel ban was imposed this week, the Scottish Government has stated that it will not compensate persons and businesses from Manchester.

The Covid Recovery Secretary, John Swinney, said they would not accede to Mr Burnham’s requests for compensation in the latest flashpoint in a deepening spat between Scottish officials and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

The announcement came after the Scottish Government was chastised for not informing MSPs of the restriction on Manchester and Salford via a written question, despite the Scottish Parliament being in session at the time of the decision.

“The Government does not believe that would be appropriate,” Mr Swinney said in Holyrood on Tuesday.

“Travel to the north west of England was already forbidden last year, prior to the implementation of local level laws, and no compensation was granted.

“We are all responsible for putting in place financial support to business arrangements in our respective regions of the United Kingdom, and that is exactly what the Scottish Government will continue to do.”

Mr Burnham stated over the weekend that the move was made without consulting Greater Manchester authorities, and that it was hypocritical of the Scottish Government, which he alleges is constantly complaining about Westminster’s oppression.

Earlier in the session, Alison Johnstone, the Presiding Officer, chastised the Scottish Government for the manner in which the change was disclosed.

Initially, John Swinney responded to a Government-initiated question – a written question from an SNP MSP that is intended to reveal policy – on Thursday, describing the change before Nicola Sturgeon disclosed it publicly on Friday at the coronavirus briefing.

The Scottish Parliament, on the other hand, was in session on Thursday, and Ms Johnstone, along with opposition MSPs, believe the statement could have been made and scrutinized in Holyrood at that time.

As a result, I’d like the minister in charge of parliamentary business to consider whether GIQs are an acceptable means for making these announcements on days when Parliament is in session.

"There have been concerns raised about the use of a Government-initiated question (GIQ) to announce the addition of Manchester and Salford to the list.