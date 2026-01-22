Swinney and Alexander Clash Over Military Operation at Scottish Airport

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney has hit back at UK Government minister Douglas Alexander, calling his response to recent tensions over the use of Wick Airport by the US military “juvenile.” The spat stems from a US operation to seize a Venezuela-linked oil tanker, the Marinera, which was later moored in Scottish waters.

Security Tensions Escalate

The controversy began when Alexander, the Scottish Secretary, claimed he had offered Swinney a briefing on the military operation involving Wick Airport. However, Swinney said he did not receive the information he expected and criticized Alexander for being dismissive of Scotland’s role in the operation. The First Minister noted that Alexander’s letter to him seemed to suggest that the issue was “none of my business.”

In his response, Swinney outlined his frustration, emphasizing that Scotland should have been fully briefed on the security operation given that the Marinera was eventually brought into Scottish waters. He expressed concerns that the UK Government had failed to engage properly with Scottish authorities on the issue, particularly as the operation took place in Scottish airspace and involved military aircraft operating from Scottish airports.

“I wrote to the Prime Minister asking for a detailed briefing about the Marinera, and for all relevant issues to be taken forward in full dialogue with Scotland’s law officers,” Swinney said. “But what I got from Douglas Alexander was a response that dismissed this issue entirely.” He further claimed that Alexander’s letter contained “juvenile” content, which led him to seek clarification directly from the Prime Minister.

The US operation, which involved special operations planes, took place ahead of the Marinera’s capture, drawing attention to the absence of coordinated communication between the Scottish and UK governments on the matter. The tanker, previously known as the Bella-1 and flagged under Russia, was seized by US forces in the North Atlantic before being escorted to the Moray Firth.

Alexander, for his part, defended the UK Government’s stance, stating that defence and foreign affairs are reserved matters under the Scotland Act and thus fall outside the scope of the Scottish Government. He expressed disappointment that Swinney had rejected his offer of a briefing and accused him of manufacturing grievances. “Facts matter,” Alexander said. “The First Minister’s decision to reject a briefing a week ago is puzzling, especially given the importance of the issue.” He also took issue with Swinney’s “playground insults,” stating that Scotland and its security deserved a more responsible approach.

Swinney, however, remained firm in his criticism, claiming that communication breakdowns between the Scottish and UK Governments have exacerbated tensions. “The flow of communication has been absolutely appalling,” he said, referring to the failure to keep Scottish authorities informed of the operation’s specifics. He reiterated his commitment to Scotland’s national security but stressed the need for better collaboration with the UK Government moving forward.

The back-and-forth came as the UK Government worked to reassure the Scottish Government that they would be included in security briefings moving forward. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, in a response to Swinney’s concerns, confirmed that ministers had now been briefed on the tanker operation, with promises of future cooperation.

The tensions between Swinney and Alexander highlight ongoing issues around Scotland’s devolved powers, particularly when it comes to security matters. While the Scottish Government claims it has a legal responsibility to ensure the security of Scottish waters, UK ministers argue that key matters of defence remain under Westminster’s control, raising questions about the limits of devolution and the division of responsibilities between the two governments.