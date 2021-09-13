Swerving to avoid animals may result in a hefty fine.

If drivers try to avoid hitting animals on the road, they risk receiving hefty fines or even having their insurance cancelled.

Motorists who cause an accident by abruptly breaking or swerving to avoid domestic pets such as cats may face serious consequences from their insurance company and the law.

According to Lancs Live, experts at Select Car Leasing have reminded drivers that animals such as rabbits and cats are not regarded a “serious menace” that must be avoided.

According to the firm’s specialists, the most important thing for motorists to understand is that there is a significant legal distinction between “large” and “small” animals.

Thousands of animals are killed on UK roads each year, but the law is clear on what to do if you’re going to hit a cat or dog in your car, as well as what to do when dealing with wild animals.

There are also distinct restrictions for cats versus dogs, with possibly large fines if you attempt to save a cat’s life.

According to the Deer Initiative, over 74,000 deer are killed in traffic accidents each year, while the People’s Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) estimates that around 150,000 hedgehogs are killed on roads each year.

“The Road Traffic Act 1988 clearly deals about collisions between animals and vehicles,” said Graham Conway, Managing Director of Select Car Leasing.

“It further specifies that a ‘animal’ is defined as a ‘horse, cattle, ass, mule, sheep, pig, goat, or dog.’ If you hit one of these animals, you have a legal obligation to report the accident to the authorities. It is possible that you will be prosecuted if you do not comply.

“However, when it comes to vehicles swerving or braking to avoid hitting something that runs out onto the road, this ‘animal’ concept is also significant.

“A court may consider your actions reasonable if you take precautions to avoid hitting a horse, cattle, ass, mule, sheep, pig, goat, or dog.

“The bad news for cats, squirrels, rabbits, foxes, and badgers is that they aren’t large enough to be considered a severe hazard that must be avoided….”

