Sweden’s prime minister resigns, but asks parliament to avoid holding an early election.

After losing a confidence vote last week, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced his resignation, urging the country’s parliament to try to establish a new administration rather than calling an early election.

Mr Lofven, the prime minister since 2014 and the leader of the Social Democratic Party, became the first Swedish leader to lose a confidence vote in parliament.

He did not call an early election as allowed by the Swedish Constitution.

A quick election is not in Sweden’s best interests.

He is stepping down technically, but will remain in office as a caretaker until a new administration can be established.

Mr Lofven stated, “A hasty election is not in Sweden’s best interests.”

“The speaker will now start working on a prime minister who can be tolerated by the Riksdag,” he said (the assembly).

“For the time being, the administration will run the country as a caretaker government.”

Andreas Norlen, the parliament’s speaker since 2018, will seek party leaders who might be able to form a government.

He is the only one who can select who of the party leaders can begin these discussions.

Mr Lofven, who leads Sweden’s largest party with 100 of the 349 seats in the Riksdagen, is anticipated to lead these discussions.

His government, a Social Democratic-Green coalition, is a minority government that has passed laws with the help of the small Left Party.

The nationalist Sweden Democrats party, which has been critical of the Social Democratic Party for years, called the no-confidence motion against Mr Lofven, but it was ultimately successful because the Left Party withdrew its support from the government over proposed legislation to address the housing shortage.

With 51 abstentions, politicians voted 181 to 109 against Mr Lofven.

Sweden’s political situation appears to have reached a stalemate.

Mr Lofven has regained the backing of the Left Party, but the minor Liberals, who previously backed the Social Democratic-led administration, now prefer a center-right government.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives still want Mr Lofven to be Prime Minister, but they are unwilling to make concessions. (This is a brief piece.)