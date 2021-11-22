SUV Plows Into Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas Parade, Killing Several People.

A parade to celebrate the holidays A terrible incident occurred in Wisconsin on Sunday night when a driver of an SUV allegedly raced through the throng and ran over several members of a marching band, predominantly young girls.

Multiple fatalities have been verified, according to Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson, but he did not provide many further specifics. According to Thompson, a person has been apprehended, and the car involved has been retrieved. Eleven adults and twelve children were sent to area hospitals.

There is no information on the identities of those slain or the driver’s motivation.

The crimson SUV slammed into a gathering around 4:40 p.m. local time, knocking over more than 40 individuals. According to local sources, the majority of the 23 injured were children.

Members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies were among the victims.

“Thank you for your concern regarding the Dancing Grannies in Milwaukee. Members of the group and volunteers were affected, and we’re waiting to hear how they’re doing. Please remember the Grannies, all those who were hurt, and all those who witnessed this terrible occurrence in your prayers “The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies released a statement on Facebook.

According to the Waukesha police chief, more than 20 people were hurt as a red SUV rammed through gates and slammed both visitors and a marching band from behind before continuing down the parade route, as seen in this video.

DISTURBING VIDEO TRIGGER WARNING

During the #Waukesha Holiday Parade, a red SUV crashed through a throng, which was captured on camera by a viewer. The exact number of those injured is presently unknown. @tmj4 will provide updates pic.twitter.com/u6q10VgTJ1 Taylor Lumpkin (@TaylorLumpkinTV) (@TaylorLumpkinTV) (@TaylorLumpkinTV) (@T 22nd of November, 2021 A sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed over a barricade at a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Sunday, causing numerous people to be injured, according to local authorities. There’s no word on if this has anything to do with the Kyle Rittenhouse trial that’s been going on in Kenosha for the past few weeks.

According to local sources, the SUV drove through the intersection of West Main Street and North Barstow Street in Waukesha.

This is a work in progress.