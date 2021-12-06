Suu Kyi, the former leader of Myanmar, has been sentenced to two years in prison, with more sentencing expected next week.

Former Myanmar state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who was deposed by the military in February, was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday and will be sentenced on further counts next week.

According to the Associated Press, one of the allegations is incitement for postings posted on the Facebook page of her National League for Democracy party after she and other officials were jailed on February 1.

She is accused of “spreading false or provocative material that may cause public disorder” as well as breaking COVID-19 limitations. Other charges are scheduled to be decided on December 13 and 14. She could face a sentence of more than 100 years in jail if convicted of all charges.

Suu Kyi is being kept in an undisclosed location, where she will serve the remainder of her two-year term.

The military cited election fraud in November 2020 as a rationale for seizing power, despite the fact that the state election commission and independent poll-watching group ANFREL had discovered no significant proof of it, according to the Associated Press.

Suu Kyi’s lawyers are anticipated to file an appeal, arguing that she cannot be held liable for statements she made while already jailed.

Human rights organizations have slammed the decision. Amnesty International described it as “the latest example of the military’s aim to eradicate all opposition and smother freedoms in Myanmar” in an Associated Press story. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The convictions complete a spectacular turn of events for the Nobel Peace Prize winner, who spent 15 years under house imprisonment for resisting the Southeast Asian country’s generals before agreeing to work with them when they vowed to usher in democratic governance.

According to a legal official who communicated the verdict to AP and insisted on anonymity for fear of being persecuted by the authorities, the court had previously offered a 10-month reduction in the sentence for time served. There was no mention of any credit for time served in the state TV story.

Suu Kyi is a national hero in Myanmar for her involvement in the country’s pro-democracy campaign, and she has long been seen as a symbol of that battle overseas.

But, since her release in 2010 and return to politics, she has been chastised for taking a risk by demonstrating respect to the military while ignoring and even justifying human rights violations, the most recent of which was a 2017 crackdown. This is a condensed version of the information.