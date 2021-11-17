Suspicious packages discovered at a home are being investigated as part of a terror attack investigation.

Several suspicious packages were discovered at a home linked to the terror assault at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Today, police in Kensington cordoned up Boaler Street and Sutcliffe Street, and a bomb disposal squad was dispatched to the scene.

Officers previously raided homes in Kensington’s Sutcliffe Street and Sefton Park’s Rutland Avenue, arresting four individuals on suspicion of terror offenses.

On Tuesday, they were released without charge after police said they had helped with the investigation.

However, today, police built a new cordon near a residence on Sutcliffe Street, and officers also cordoned off a huge part of Boaler Street.

At roughly 3.10 p.m., a Royal Logistic Corps explosive disposal vehicle arrived on scene, and the cordon on Boaler Street was extended to the intersection of Sheil Road.

People were ordered to move their cars away, causing traffic problems, while parents picking up their children from school discovered their vehicles stuck inside the cordon.

According to The Washington Newsday, students at New Park Primary School on Boaler Street were allowed to leave school as usual.

Today’s photos show a large number of police vehicles, fire engines, and bomb disposal vans on the area.

A student living within the cordon filmed forensic officers and what looked to be an army officer entering a Sutcliffe Street property on tape.

“Several suspicious packages were found” at a property on Sutcliffe Street, according to an update from Counter Terrorism Police North West.

Before being seized by forensic officers, the packages were assessed by Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) officials.

The cordon has now been dropped to merely Sutcliffe Street, according to authorities, who also stated that EOD operatives may be present in the Kensington area again tomorrow ‘out of caution.’

The main emphasis of counter-terrorism police in the Sefton Park region is still Rutland Avenue.

Counter Terrorism Police North West Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said: “In connection with the CT incident on Sunday, November 14, officers are continuing to search the Sutcliffe Street and Rutland Avenue residences.

“I was looking for a property on Sutcliffe this afternoon.”

