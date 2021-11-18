Suspicious packages, a horrible sex offender, and a samurai sword father have all been discovered.

Several suspicious packages were discovered at a home linked to the terror assault at Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

On Wednesday, Kensington police cordoned off Boaler and Sutcliffe Streets and dispatched a bomb disposal unit to the area.

Officers previously raided homes in Kensington’s Sutcliffe Street and Sefton Park’s Rutland Avenue, arresting four individuals on suspicion of terror offenses.

On Tuesday, they were released without charge after police said they had helped with the investigation.

However, on Wednesday, police established a new cordon near a residence on Sutcliffe Street, and officers also cordoned off a huge portion of Boaler Street.

In McDonald’s, a convicted sex offender offered two youngsters £20 if he could touch their penises.

Paul Kemp, 64, was convicted over a decade ago of sexually assaulting a young kid.

Last year, the pervert struck once more after spying on two 14-year-old victims at a McDonald’s in the St John’s Shopping Centre.

The “sinister” event occurred in the restaurant around 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The two lads were eating their food when they were approached by Kemp, who “offered them £20 if, as he described it, he could touch their c***,” according to prosecutor Keith Sutton.

A man slashed another man with a samurai sword so hard that he cut through one of his hands’ bones.

After a fight on the evening of June 1, Edward Doughty attacked Craig Johnson in the car park near his home on Delph Lane in Whiston.

Doughty “essentially chased Mr Johnson down” and cut him across the hands and legs with the sword, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

The attack occurred after long-simmering tensions between Doughty and Chris Hawker, a friend of Mr Johnson’s and Doughty’s neighbor, about noise. “The summary has come to an end.”