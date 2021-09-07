Suspicious men led police to a shotgun discovery.

A police cordon has been set up in Liverpool after officers discovered a weapon and a knife.

Officers made the discovery after receiving allegations of two guys acting suspiciously in the Altham Road, Clubmoor area.

At around 6.20 p.m. on Monday, September 6, officers arrived in the area and conducted a stop-search on two individuals.

This is the culprit in the infamous Liverpool gang footage who brandished pistols for the cameras.

A 25-year-old Newton-le-Willows man and a 20-year-old Croxteth man were arrested.

The 20-year-old was detained on suspicion of having a bladed article in his possession.

Officers discovered a shotgun in woodland near where the males had been seen after investigating the area.

Both males were brought into prison and questioned by police after being arrested on suspicion of possessing a handgun.

The firearm has been forensically seized and will be examined to see if it was used in any of the events.

“The seizure of these dangerous weapons means they have been taken off our streets and can no longer create harm or terror in our communities,” said Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald of the firearms investigation team.

“We are completely committed to bringing those responsible for all forms of major organized crime, including gun violence, to justice, and we have devoted tremendous resources to removing guns and offenders from our streets.

“Information from the affected communities makes a huge difference. Please notify us if you suspect that firearms are being stored, carried, or utilized where you are.

“You can contact us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, but we will act on whatever information you provide.”