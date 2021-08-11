Suspension of a YouTube account due to mask comments, according to Rand Paul, is a “Badge of Honor.”

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said on Twitter on Tuesday that YouTube’s seven-day suspension of his account for the statements he made in a video is a “badge of honor.”

The Republican’s three-minute video, in which he argued against the efficiency of cloth masks and said that most over-the-counter versions “don’t prevent infection,” was taken down by YouTube. Paul, an ophthalmologist, had another video taken down by YouTube last week after making similar comments concerning the usefulness of masks. Until his suspension is lifted, he will be unable to upload new videos to the platform.

“As a libertarian-leaning Senator, I believe private companies have the right to ban me if they want to,” Paul said in a statement. “In this case, I’ll just channel my frustration into ensuring the public knows YouTube is acting as an arm of government and censoring their users for opposing the government.”

Meanwhile, YouTube said it took down content from Paul’s channel “for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies,” adding that the policies apply “regardless of speaker or political views.”

Despite Paul’s doubts about masks’ usefulness, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as medical authorities around the world, have advised wearing them to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

His administration recognized in a statement that the firm has the authority to police its own platform.

In a video taken down by YouTube last week, Paul gave an interview in which he questioned whether masks function to prevent infection. Additional policy breaches could result in a two-week suspension followed by a lifetime ban on YouTube.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was suspended for a week by Twitter this week after she erroneously claimed that “vaccines are failing & do not limit the spread of the illness & neither do masks.” Vaccines and masks have been shown to be effective against COVID-19.

Greene was also suspended for 12 hours last month. Some of her posts were found to be in violation of Twitter’s policy against disseminating disinformation that could damage people during the coronavirus outbreak, according to the company. Suspensions like these signify the person’s life is in jeopardy. This is a condensed version of the information.