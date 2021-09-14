Suspended Subway employee claims she ‘had no other options’ after confronting a store robber.

According to the Associated Press, a Subway sandwich restaurant employee in Illinois said she was fired after confronting a robber in an argument captured on a security camera and made public.

On September 5, Araceli Sotelo was working alone when an armed guy entered the business and instructed her to open the register, according to the Rockford Register Star. “I felt like I didn’t have any other options, you know?” she explained. “I was alone in there, and you never know what could happen. As a result, I did what I thought was proper.”

Sotelo, 20, was brand new to the job and had never been trained on how to deal with a robber with a pistol. According to the Associated Press, security footage shows Sotelo yelling at the man to “stop” and “move” as he approaches her behind the sandwich preparation station.

As the thief tries to take Sotelo’s pocketbook, the two struggle, and she warns him she’ll call the cops. According to the Associated Press, the fight goes into the restaurant’s customer area, where the man dumps a hoodie, a revolver, and Sotelo’s handbag on the ground. The robber picks up her handbag and appears to offer it back to her as she hurriedly grabs the revolver. Before the video tape concludes, she smacks him with the gun once.

“I have the advantage because he is smaller than me…. Sotelo told local television station WTVO, “I could at least put my weight on him, push him, or something.” She went on to say that she thinks she’s being punished because her boss didn’t want the public to know she was attacked while alone in the store.

Sotelo claims she has no idea how the video ended there on the internet. She said she uploaded it to her TikTok account this week after the store owner fired her.

The owner of the Subway franchise refused to comment to the Register Star.

Subway’s corporate headquarters announced in a written statement that the firm is “very concerned” about the recent event at a franchised shop in Rockford, Illinois.

“We ask for patience while the restaurant owner and management completely cooperate with the police inquiry. This is a condensed version of the information.