Suspended Navy Engineer for Saying ‘Lethal Force Is Justified’ in Opposition to Vaccine Mandates.

After advocating the use of violent force in protest of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, a US Navy engineer has been suspended.

“Lethal force is permissible when defending one’s life, liberty, or property,” Tyler Miller, 41, a Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor employee in Washington state, posted on Facebook on October 13th.

“PSA – COVID mandates put your life, liberty, and property in jeopardy,” Miller warned.

Miller posted the message on a Facebook group named ‘Liberty, At All Costs.’ The page, which is run by Miller himself, has sponsored anti-vaccine and anti-mask protests, as well as videos of Miller supporting COVID conspiracy theories.

According to the Kitsap Sun, Miller works as an engineering technician at Kitsap-Trident Bangor’s Refit Facility, where he is in charge of repairing the base’s nuclear-powered submarines.

According to reports, the station is currently home to eight Ohio-class missile submarines.

Miller’s classified security clearances were revoked and his position was suspended for at least one month as a result of the post.

Miller needed these security credentials to do his job, according to the Navy.

According to Mike Hatfield, a spokesman for the Kitsap-Bangor base, “the suspension of access to sensitive and classified material is not a disciplinary action.” “It’s a precautionary action made to safeguard national security information.” Miller, on the other hand, has denied threatening anyone, telling the Sun that “the aim has never been to cause or incite any form of violence,” and that the post was not flagged or removed by Facebook.

Miller did confess, though, that he “[writes]provocatively” to elicit responses. He went on to say, “I definitely push rhetorical limits that a lot of people might not feel comfortable with.”

The Navy, on the other hand, saw the post as the latest in a long line of insensitive and erroneous claims made by Miller on Facebook. “We need to strike back, but with sharper, more effective tactics… guerilla-style techniques of resistance,” he said in an August 10 post. Miller claimed that the FBI interviewed him about the August 10 post, but that he was not reprimanded.

There are two internal inquiries concerning the most recent post, according to reports. This is a condensed version of the information.