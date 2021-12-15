Suspended for TikTok posts is a Romanian judge who is focused on reforming the country’s judicial system.

A Romanian judge who has called for judicial reforms has been suspended for TikTok posts that included videos of him performing yard work or cleaning his pool.

According to the Associated Press, Cristi Danilet believes the suspension is revenge for his years of support for legal reforms in the country.

“I believe it’s a form of retaliation,” Danilet told the Associated Press. “I’ve been involved in the reform of (Romania’s) judiciary for many years…I’ve made a lot of enemies because of this attitude.” Reforming the court, as well as reforming mentalities, is extremely difficult in Romania.” The suspension was issued Monday by the Superior Council of Magistrates, which said the two films of Danilet pruning a hedge and cleaning a pool together represented “conduct that undermines the image of the justice system.” The films in question, according to Danilet, were posted last year and have nothing to do with his career.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Bucharest expressed its “grave worry” about the suspension and what it would signify for the country’s legal system in the future.

“Any healthy democracy requires an independent justice system that upholds the rule of law,” the statement stated.

“Democracy does not arise by accident,” President Joe Biden said at the recent Summit for Democracy, according to the release.

For years, Danilet has been a vocal critic of his country’s court, calling for reforms and even organizing protests against authorities who reject them.

Danilet is a judge in Cluj-Napoca, Romania’s northernmost city. The suspension might be challenged in court.

Danilet, who has built a sizable social media following, also teaches children about the law.

Dacian Ciolos, who previously served as Prime Minister in a caretaker Cabinet from 2015 to 2017, slammed the suspension and accused the newly sworn-in coalition administration of committing “justice devastation.”

"No matter how we look at it, (the suspension) looks bad," Ciolos said. "Even if the High Court overturns this ruling, the signal has been sent." Judges must exercise extreme caution." Ciolos went on to say that he has "heard information" in recent months that numerous judges and prosecutors "feel frightened and afraid."