Suspended cop accused of going deer hunting in his patrol car with a convicted felon.

Javarrea Pouncy, a police officer in Coushatta, Louisiana, was cited along with three other men, one of whom was a convicted felon, for using a police patrol cruiser while off duty to hunt deer on private property without a hunting license and outside of legal hunting hours.

According to a statement released Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Pouncy, 28, and the others were located Sunday after hearing gunfire while on patrol around 8 p.m. and subsequently locating the guys in the patrol car in an open field on private land.

Coushatta Police Chief Kevin Stafford identified Pouncy as a part-time officer with the department, and said he had been suspended after learning about the inquiry.

The four males were allegedly discovered in the car with three rifles, having killed two antlered deer.

Anthony Caldwell, 31, was accused as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after being convicted of unauthorized use of a weapon in 2011.

All four were charged with deer hunting without a recreational big game hunting license, trespassing on private land, hunting from a moving vehicle at night, and three of the four, including Caldwell and Pouncy, were charged with hunting without a basic hunting license.

If convicted on the firearm possessions crime, Caldwell faces a sentence of five to twenty years in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

If convicted on all of their citations, the other three men could face up to 240 days in prison and $2,000 in fines.

A text message sent to a phone listed for Pouncy in an online directory received no instant response. Caldwell’s phone number in an online directory is no longer active.

Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement spokesman Adam Einck said he didn’t know if any of the individuals had hired an attorney.

Caldwell might also face civil restitution of $2,033 for the buck’s value, according to the news release, and one of the other males could be sentenced to pay $1,624 for another animal taken.

This article was written with the help of the Associated Press.