Suspended Colorado City Police Union President for Calling Diversity Reform “Sexist and Racist”

A police union president in Aurora, Colorado, has been suspended following an email accusing police reforms of being “racist and sexist” and aimed at “replacing” white men.

Officer Doug Wilkinson, the head of the Aurora Police Association (APA), was recently placed on administrative leave by the Aurora Police Department (APD) after he issued an email denouncing the new diversity-focused police reforms last week. Shortly before Wilknson’s email was distributed to hundreds of APA members, the APD had reached an agreement with Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, to commit to the improvements.

Following the murder of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after being held in a chokehold by police and injected with ketamine by paramedics, a Weiser investigation discovered issues of racially discriminatory policing and disproportionate use of force. According to a copy obtained by CBS station KCNC, Wilkinson grumbled that the changes were attempting to replace white men with minorities in his email.

“They don’t define or justify ‘diversity,'” Wilkinson noted in an email. “To match the ‘diversity’ of ‘the community,’ we could hire 10% illegal aliens, 50% pot smokers, 10% Crackheads, and a couple of child molesters and murderers to round it out.” So we can make the department look like the ‘community,’ you know.” “According to the decree, they want to replace as many white males in the department as possible with as many women and minorities as possible,” he added. “That’s all there is to it.” To do so, they’ll hire and promote non-white and non-males wherever they can… the State’s agenda, which the city has embraced wholeheartedly, is systematically sexist and racist.” Multiple APD workers complained about the email on November 17, according to Lieutenant Chris Amsler, executive officer to Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, in a statement acquired by The Washington Newsday on Monday. Wilson swiftly placed Wilkinson on administrative leave pending the outcome of the city’s inquiry into the email.

“Chief Wilson is quite concerned by the charges made by a number of concerned and courageous workers,” Amsler added. “We are unable to discuss this case further due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing inquiry.” “We. This is a condensed version of the information.