Suspects rubbed a chili powder-like substance on her genitals and raped a 60-year-old woman.

After she refused to quit her land, a 60-year-old woman from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh claimed she was gang-raped by four men in her village over the weekend and her private parts were smeared with a material similar to chili powder.

According to the publication The Times of India, the old woman was kidnapped in her sleep and carried to a barren spot in the village of Kabrai in Mahoba district late Saturday before being sexually raped.

According to the site, she was reportedly threatened with “dire consequences” if she ever came out about the incident.

The woman’s family found her unconscious in the fields and transported her to the local hospital. From her hospital bed, she made a statement to police, naming the accused attackers, two of whom were identified as her neighbors, Bharat Kushwaha and Sewa Lal.

According to the report, the woman told Mahoba police superintendent Sudha Singh, “The duo had been persistently harassing me to evacuate the house and the land and assaulted me.”

Before they tied her hands and feet and put her in the bushes, the men allegedly sprinkled a chili powder-like substance on her private regions.

“In her statement, the rape victim claimed that after the sexual attack, the perpetrators smeared a searing material like chili in her private parts,” Singh added.

A medical assessment of the victim has been finished, according to the officer, and the medical report is pending.

Kushwaha and Lal have been arrested, while the other suspects, who have not been named, are being sought.

The victim’s identify was withheld to preserve her privacy, as directed by the Supreme Court in cases involving sexual assaults.

A similar event occurred in India’s West Bengal state in early May, when an elderly mother said she was gang-raped inside her home in front of her 6-year-old grandson.

The 60-year-old woman claimed she was with her grandson when five members of the state’s ruling All India Trinamool Congress stormed her home in Perba Medinipur and gang-raped her. As the males sexually attacked her, she was allegedly slapped, beaten, shackled, and strapped to a bed.

Medical examinations revealed that the woman had been raped and she was admitted to a private hospital.