Suspect’s name is derived from the firearm and ammunition discovered in the garden.

During a raid on a residence in Liverpool, police discovered a handgun and ammo and arrested a 19-year-old guy.

On Sunday, May 2, about 10.10 a.m., officers raided a property on Princes Road in Toxteth.

Merseyside Police discovered a firearm and ammo in the lawn.

EncroChat’s Most Wanted: The Faces of Nine Men Wanted by the Police

Officers secured the handgun and forensically recovered it.

Following an investigation, 19-year-old Shakur Watson of Princes Road was detained and taken into custody for questioning yesterday (Tuesday, August 24).

Watson is now facing a charge of possessing a firearm and one round of ammunition.

The 19-year-old has been remanded in custody until his appearance in Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday, August 26.

A 53-year-old Liverpool man was detained in May on suspicion of possessing a firearm and is still being investigated.

Please contact Merseyside Police directly via @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, by calling 101, or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymo

If a crime is in progress, dial 999.