Suspects in the murder of rapper Young Dolph’s car are tethered to another shooting by police.

Authorities in Tennessee announced on Monday that a car used by suspects in the killing of rapper Young Dolph was linked to another incident in which a lady died and another person was injured days before the musician’s death.

A white Mercedes-Benz linked to Young Dolph’s shooting was found to be used in another shooting on Nov. 12 in Covington, a city 40 miles north of Memphis, according to Capt. Jack Howell of the Covington Police Department.

According to Howell, two people exited the Mercedes at an intersection and fired roughly 40 shots from high-powered guns into a car they had been following out of a high school football game late at night.

According to Howell, two women were shot, one of them died and the other is still in hospital.

According to Memphis police, Young Dolph was buying cookies at a Memphis bakery when two males in the same Mercedes came out of the car and shot into the restaurant, killing the rapper. Despite police releasing photographs taken from security cameras, no information on the suspects has been published, and no arrests have been made.

According to Howell, Covington police are working with Memphis police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to find the culprits, who are believed to be from the Memphis area.

The Mercedes was discovered in a Memphis area on Sunday, with evidence linking it to both crimes, according to Howell.

Dolph Johnston Jr., commonly known as Young Dolph, was in Memphis for a series of Thanksgiving turkey giveaways and a visit to a cancer clinic. Friends and coworkers gave out turkeys, stuffing mix, and cranberry sauce at a gathering organized by the rapper at a Memphis church on Friday. He was supposed to be there, but he didn’t show up.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Makeda’s Cookies, a popular, family-owned bakery famed for its excellent butter cookies and banana pudding, was where young Dolph was shot. The bakery was a favorite of the rapper, who went there on a regular basis when he was in town.

The bakery’s management has indicated that the store where he was shot, which is near Memphis International Airport, is still boarded up and may close for the remainder of the year.

