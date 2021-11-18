Suspects in the murder of rapper Young Dolph have been photographed and released.

A news agency has reported that two armed persons shown in images circulating on social media are suspects in the murder of rapper Young Dolph.

The veracity of the pictures was confirmed by three law enforcement officials, according to Memphis TV station Fox 13. The photos show two guys shooting firearms, and one of the photos, according to the station, shows a vehicle belonging to the rapper.

“These are photographs found on the internet. Three different law enforcement sources have confirmed the authenticity of these photographs, which show the gunmen who killed Memphis artist Young Dolph. Young Dolph’s truck may be seen in one of the photos “On Thursday morning, FOX 13 reporter Jeremy Pierre posted on Twitter.

Young Dolph was tragically murdered at a bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, according to law enforcement sources.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed that it had rushed to a shooting incident on Wednesday evening.

“The body of one male victim was discovered and pronounced dead. At this time, no suspect information is available. Once the deceased’s next of kin has been notified, the victim will be named “On Twitter, the department expressed its dissatisfaction with the situation.

According to Maurice Hill, owner of Makeda’s Butter Cookies, where the shooting occurred, Young Dolph entered the store on Wednesday and was subsequently shot by someone who drove up outside the establishment.

Makeda’s announced in a statement following the shooting that it would be closed for the day due to the “senseless tragedy.”

“The death of Young Dolph has left us grieved and saddened. He was a frequent visitor who enjoyed Makeda’s Cookies. His family has our thoughts and condolences “On Facebook, the company expressed its dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs.

Young Dolph, whose full name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., is a Memphis native whose debut album, King of Memphis, was released in 2016.

