Suspects in a million-dollar heist have been apprehended, and police have released video of the robbery.

Seven people were arrested in Canada in April in connection with a violent million-dollar robbery of a business in Toronto, and security footage of the armed robbery was released on Tuesday.

According to Toronto Police Inspector Richard Harris, the incident occurred on the morning of April 1 at a firm near Pearson International Airport that is used for refilling privately operated ATMs.

Two masked, armed guys allegedly entered the shop and forced two employees to open the cash vault for them. According to Harris, they allegedly piled rubbish bags with more than $1 million in cash.

They then departed the scene in a getaway car that had been waiting for them and was travelling “in tandem” with another vehicle, according to Harris.

He also stated that the robbery had “some sort of level of planning.”

On Tuesday, police revealed surveillance video from the heist. The suspects forced one of the employees into the facility and approached the other employee at their desk, forcing them into the room where the money was held, according to the two-minute footage. The staff were forcibly pushed to the ground, and the suspects stole the money and fled.

On May 17, police broke the case when an attempted home invasion occurred just a few miles northeast of the airport. Armed individuals allegedly attempted but failed to enter a flat and fled before police arrived.

While cops were on the scene checking on the residents’ safety, they discovered around $160,000 that had been stolen during the heist, according to Harris.

Police were able to identify four suspects in the heist on April 1 as a consequence of their investigation.

Devante Virgo, 23, and Courtni Martin, 22, were arrested many months later on September 9, and a 9mm Glock weapon and ammunition were discovered in their vehicle.

Police arrested 22-year-old Andrew Parsons, 36-year-old Phillip Nkrumah, 26-year-old Gabrielle Belsito, 26-year-old Michelle Belsito, and 37-year-old Stephanie Nkrumah on the same day and on September 10.

Police are still looking for Emmanuel Rawson, 22, who is characterized as potentially armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to phone 911. His whereabouts are unknown to the police.

Superintendent Ron Taverner applauded the investigators’ efforts, stating it took “many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, This is a condensed version of the information.