Suspecting Infidelity, a man is accused of sewing up his 55-year-old wife’s genitals.

A 64-year-old man allegedly stitched up his wife’s genitals because he feared she was having an affair with someone in an extreme case of domestic abuse.

The individual, who is believed to be from Singrauli in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, is currently on the run, according to police. According to The Indian Express, he is charged with voluntarily inflicting harm, causing harm with dangerous weapons or means, and detaining with criminal purpose. The suspect’s and victim’s identities have not been revealed.

The event was discovered after the 55-year-old woman complained about her spouse to a female police officer. On August 24, the woman said he sewed her genitals with a needle and thread. The accused is also a fraudulent doctor, according to the police.

The officer informed her superiors, and a complaint of domestic abuse was filed. Doctors at a nearby government hospital confirmed the wife had been assaulted, according to a senior police officer who spoke to The Times Of India.

“He’d used a thread and needle from the neighborhood. Minor injuries have been sustained by her. The officer said, “We have confiscated the needle and thread.” The woman is currently undergoing medical therapy and is doing well.

The cops were perplexed, however, when the woman requested that they not take serious action against her husband despite the torture she had been subjected to. According to the police, she just wanted him to be chastised rather than incarcerated so that he would not repeat the violence.

The pair has four children and numerous grandchildren and has been married for nearly three decades.

A 40-year-old Indian woman recently claimed that her husband pushed her to endure eight abortions and 1,500 steroid injections in order to conceive a male kid.

Because the technique was illegal in India, the woman claimed that her husband transported her to Bangkok for a pre-implantation genetic diagnosis. According to her lawsuit, she was also forced to undergo treatment and surgery in order to choose the sex of the embryo before conception.