Suspected migrants discovered ‘suffering from a lack of oxygen’ in the back of a lorry

Twelve individuals were discovered in the back of a lorry on the M25 after police received calls reporting that the passengers were fighting to breathe.

Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, emergency services were dispatched to the M3 near Chertsey after receiving complaints of a safety risk.

“Officers were given a very limited description of a lorry, and were told that persons on board were fighting to breathe,” Surrey Police told the PA news agency. As a result, authorities had to rapidly halt a number of lorries in order to locate the one responsible.

“Around 11.30 a.m., the correct lorry was stopped on the anti-clockwise carriageway between J10 and 11.

“Eleven males and one lady were discovered in the back of the lorry, suspected to be illegal immigration.

“They were brought into police custody after being assessed by paramedics on the side of the road. The situation will be handled by immigration services.

“While cops attended to the situation, two lanes of the highway were restricted, but they have since been reopened.”

The M25’s junctions 10 and 11 reopened around 1.45pm, according to the force’s roads policing branch, but the lanes were still highly crowded.

There have been no arrests.

We’ve reached out to the Home Office for comment.