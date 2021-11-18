Suspected Iranian hackers posed as Proud Boys members to intimidate voters, according to reports.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday that two Iranian individuals were indicted for allegedly being involved in a web-based plan to influence voters and undermine confidence in the 2020 presidential election in the United States.

The men allegedly pretended to be members of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys for a substantial part of the operation.

Seyyed Kazemi, 24, and Sajjad Kashian, 27, both Iranian nationals, have been charged with many offenses in connection with the plot in New York City.

Computer fraud, conspiracy, voter intimidation, and transmission of interstate threats are among the allegations leveled against both men.

Kashian could face up to 11 years in jail if convicted of these counts. Kazemi was also charged with computer intrusion and destroying a protected computer, and he faces a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison.

According to the indictment, the alleged scheme began in October 2020, when the two, posing as volunteers from the Proud Boys, began sending out mass emails to high-ranking Republicans and Trump friends. According to the emails, the Democratic Party would try to rig the election.

Registered Democrats were also threatened with physical violence if they did not vote for Trump and changed their party allegiance, according to the DOJ.

The men are also accused of attempting to hack into at least 11 other voter registration websites. According to the DOJ, this allowed the men to download information on over 100,000 voters in an undisclosed state.

Even after voters had cast their ballots, the campaign continued. The day following the 2020 election, Kazemi and Kashian allegedly attempted to gain access to the servers of a major American media firm, allowing them to spread even more election misinformation.

The two men pretended to be members of the Proud Boys, but according to the DOJ, they are experienced hackers who previously worked for an Iranian cybersecurity firm affiliated to the government.

For more information on Kazemi and Kashian’s conduct, the DOJ is offering a reward of up to $10 million.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), specifically the agency’s cyber section, supported the Justice Department in their investigation.

