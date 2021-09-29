Suspected drug traffickers have been dubbed after car stop locations where they were discovered.

Merseyside Police have named two men suspected of trafficking cocaine and cannabis.

Following a traffic stop that resulted in the finding of cash and suspected drugs, detectives revealed that the couple had been charged.

This week, Daniel Weaver, 34, of Anfield, and John Germaine, 33, of Burscough, were pulled over while driving a Ford Kuga on Bolton Road in Ashton-in-Markerfield.

Officers charged them with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply cannabis, and acquire/use/possess criminal property after seizing suspected illicit items and substances.

This morning, they’ll both appear in Wirral Adult Remand Court.

