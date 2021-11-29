Suspect is called after a ‘huge’ cannabis plant found in a business.

After police discovered the Class B narcotic growing in Runcorn, a man was accused with generating a “substantial” amount of cannabis.

Officers from Cheshire Constabulary raided a business in the Halton Lea area around midday on Thursday, November 25.

A “number of cannabis plants” were discovered on the property, according to a police spokeswoman.

Ilidion Brahaj, 20, of no known address, has been charged with manufacturing cannabis, a Class B substance.

The amount of cannabis cultivation was described as “substantial” in court filings, and the charge spanned nearly three months, from September 1 to November 26.

There have been no further data about the quantity of plants or their location revealed.

Halton Lea is a ward in Halton borough that includes the housing estates of Palacefields, Halton Lodge, and Hallwood Park, as well as the core shopping area of Runcorn new town, which has a big shopping complex, supermarkets, and retail park.

“Officers from Cheshire Police executed a narcotics warrant at a business premises in Halton Lea, Runcorn, at around 12pm on Thursday, November 25,” the spokesman said.

“A 20-year-old male was arrested after a large number of cannabis plants were discovered on the property.”

“Ilidion Brahaj, who has no established address, was later charged with producing Class B narcotics” (cannabis).

“On Friday, November 26, Brahaj appeared in South Cheshire Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.

“On Monday, November 29, he will appear at North Cheshire Magistrates’ Court.”