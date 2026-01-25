Suspect in Nyeri Child Murder Requests to Change Plea Again

In a shocking twist, Nicholas Julius Macharia, the prime suspect in the brutal murder of 7-year-old Tamara Blessing, has stunned the court by requesting to plead guilty for the second time, raising hopes that the tragic case might soon be concluded.

The murder case of Tamara Blessing, who was tragically killed and buried beneath the bed of the accused in Nyeri, has taken another dramatic turn. Macharia, a porter in Nyeri Town, previously pleaded guilty in June 2025. However, after undergoing a mental assessment and a “cooling-off” period mandated by the court, Macharia reversed his plea in July, claiming he was not guilty. Now, just as the prosecution was preparing to present its first witnesses, Macharia has requested to change his plea once more.

Unexpected Turn of Events

During a court session on Thursday, Macharia’s lawyer, Mahugu Mbarire, announced the request, asking the court to read the charges afresh, signaling that his client was prepared to admit guilt. “In readiness for the hearing, I had conferred with my client and we are requesting for the information to be read again because he is intending to change his plea,” Mbarire explained, leaving the courtroom in stunned silence.

For Nyeri residents, the haunting details of the crime are still fresh in their minds. On May 24, 2025, Tamara, a young girl playing near her mother’s grocery stall, vanished without a trace. Two days later, police, led by a foul odor, discovered her body in a shallow grave beneath Macharia’s bed in his Witemere slum residence, confirming their worst fears.

Legal and Sentencing Implications

Justice Magare Kizito has postponed the case until February 9, 2026, to allow the new state prosecutor, Mr. Kihara, to familiarize himself with the case. Should Macharia plead guilty on that day, the court will proceed directly to sentencing, bypassing a full trial that would have undoubtedly been traumatic for the victim’s family.

The crime, which involved the murder of a child, carries a maximum sentence of death under Kenyan law, though it is often commuted to life imprisonment. However, the severity of the crime and the young age of the victim have led many in the community to demand the harshest penalty available.

The prolonged legal process has only added to the anguish of Tamara’s mother, who must relive the pain of her daughter’s brutal death with each court appearance. For her, the legal back-and-forth has become a painful reminder of the loss of her child to a man she once knew as a casual laborer in the market.

Despite legal experts agreeing that the initial rejection of Macharia’s first guilty plea was necessary to avoid any potential appeals based on coercion or mental incapacity, the Witemere community remains restless. They are desperate for closure, hoping that Macharia’s change of plea will finally bring justice for Tamara Blessing and ensure that he will never harm anyone again.

As Macharia returns to remand, awaiting his next court appearance, the ghost of Tamara Blessing continues to loom large, and the question remains: Will this plea finally lead to closure, or is it just another delay in a case that has already inflicted too much pain?